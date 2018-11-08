Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Buys 121,783 Shares of Air Lease Corp (AL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 121,783 shares during the quarter. Air Lease comprises about 2.5% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 1.50% of Air Lease worth $71,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 32.1% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 30,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth $300,000. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5.2% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 34.5% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 356,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 91,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $462,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,022.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Poerschke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $281,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,550 in the last three months. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AL opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Air Lease Corp has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

