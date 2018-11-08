Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $34.81 Million Position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $34,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $887.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.17 and a beta of 0.42. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $786.23 and a 52 week high of $980.89.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 147.61%. On average, analysts forecast that White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WTM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

