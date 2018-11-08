Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $12,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,658,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,264,000 after purchasing an additional 402,543 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 42,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $135,127.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 34,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,531,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,298 shares of company stock worth $3,824,215 over the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMX. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of CarMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Wedbush set a $87.00 price target on shares of CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

KMX stock opened at $68.15 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $81.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. CarMax had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

