Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) a $27.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price target on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut TherapeuticsMD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.45.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.40. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.66.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 80.75% and a negative net margin of 582.86%. TherapeuticsMD’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Brian Bernick sold 182,800 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $1,151,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 184,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $971,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,485,559 shares in the company, valued at $97,603,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,158,800 shares of company stock worth $12,946,562 over the last three months. 22.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,932,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 286,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,533,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,690,000 after acquiring an additional 608,470 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 2,545.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,071,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

