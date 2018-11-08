Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tivity Health (TVTY)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

“. We maintain our Overweight rating on TVTY shares and our 12-month price target of $49. After the close on Monday, November 5, TVTY reported 3Q18 results, with revenue slightly below our estimate and FactSet consensus, while adjusted EPS were slightly above our estimate and consensus. Visits continued to rebound from 1Q18 levels, which were negatively affected by flu and weather. TVTY fine-tuned its 2018 guidance. Last quarter, the company indicated that UnitedHealth Group (UNH – Overweight) will remove SilverSneakers in 11 additional states beginning in 2019. At this juncture, it is probably safe to assume that UNH will move the remaining states in 2020.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

TVTY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $44.35. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Tivity Health had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tivity Health by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.