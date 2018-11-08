Capital One Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) – Capital One Financial increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.97.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Ifs Securities started coverage on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

NYSE:OMP opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $599.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72. Oasis Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.90 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 14.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 56.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 19,206 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 40.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 381.40%.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater.

