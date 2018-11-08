Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Position Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,437,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,711,000 after buying an additional 559,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,392,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,735,000 after buying an additional 46,261 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,310,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,220,000 after buying an additional 58,408 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,005,000 after buying an additional 250,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,034,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,115,000 after buying an additional 267,426 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $101.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Sandler O’Neill boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $90.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $84.94 and a 12 month high of $106.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

