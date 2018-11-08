Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPLP. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Shares of CPLP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 28,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,709. The firm has a market cap of $363.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.08. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the second quarter worth $174,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth $185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 42.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 251,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 74,540 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 30.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,579 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 76,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 39,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.