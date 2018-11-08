Capital Senior Living (CSU) Stock Price Down 13% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) dropped 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $8.13. Approximately 668,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 301,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.06). Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $115.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.18 million.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Capital Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. JMP Securities set a $11.00 target price on Capital Senior Living and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut Capital Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capital Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSU. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Senior Living by 820.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after buying an additional 830,550 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Capital Senior Living by 51.0% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,590,000 after buying an additional 746,845 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,447,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Senior Living by 957.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 595,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. The company has a market cap of $291.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 0.91.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/capital-senior-living-csu-stock-price-down-13-following-weak-earnings.html.

About Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living Corporation owns, operates, develops, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent and assisted living, and home care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as ongoing exercise and fitness classes.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.