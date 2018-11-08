Capstone Turbine Co. (CPST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPST shares. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Maxim Group started coverage on Capstone Turbine in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstone Turbine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPST opened at $0.82 on Thursday. Capstone Turbine has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 46.68%. The company had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Turbine will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,040,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 658,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 355,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 493,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 148,753 shares during the period. 16.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

