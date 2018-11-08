Carbonite (CARB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Carbonite Inc. is a computer service company which provides online backup solutions for consumers and small and medium sized businesses to retrieve files if lost on the internet. The Company’s backup solutions work automatically and continuously uploading encrypted copies of its customer’s files to the servers known as Carbonite Personal Cloud. Carbonite Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Carbonite alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CARB. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carbonite in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Carbonite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. MED lifted their target price on Carbonite from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carbonite in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Carbonite from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.58.

Shares of CARB opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. Carbonite has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Carbonite had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carbonite will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carbonite news, SVP Deepak Mohan sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $58,061.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Norman Guadagno sold 12,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $508,854.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,780. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Carbonite in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Carbonite in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Carbonite in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Carbonite in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Carbonite in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carbonite (CARB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carbonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbonite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.