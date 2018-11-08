Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,544,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,829 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,050,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,752,000 after purchasing an additional 589,529 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,932,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,495 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,302,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,455,000 after purchasing an additional 96,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 10,011.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,019,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,343 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAH opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $48.14 and a twelve month high of $75.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, CEO Jon L. Giacomin sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $150,135.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Argus reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

