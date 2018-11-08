Care.com (CRCM) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $192.1-192.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.34 million.Care.com also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.20-0.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRCM. ValuEngine cut shares of Care.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Care.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $24.00 target price on shares of Care.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

CRCM stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Care.com has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Care.com news, General Counsel Diane Musi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 52,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,039.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Krupinski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $192,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,457.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,819 shares of company stock worth $4,345,231. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Care.com stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.27% of Care.com worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

