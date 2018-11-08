CarGurus (CARG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. CarGurus had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CarGurus updated its Q4 guidance to $0.06-0.07 EPS.

NASDAQ CARG traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.82. 3,364,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,290. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $57.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 348.50.

Get CarGurus alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

In related news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 69,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $2,948,342.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $248,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,829,265 shares of company stock valued at $289,140,643 in the last ninety days. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/cargurus-carg-posts-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-03-eps.html.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.