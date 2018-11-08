Carlton L. Highsmith Sells 6,963 Shares of KeyCorp (KEY) Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 6,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $127,910.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,776.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KEY opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.00. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.47%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 30,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 129,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,265,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Wedbush set a $23.00 price target on KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.39.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

