Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) CFO Carl Benjamin Brink Acquires 4,500 Shares

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) CFO Carl Benjamin Brink acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $72,315.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,768.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CSV traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $17.01. 271,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) CFO Carl Benjamin Brink Acquires 4,500 Shares” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/carriage-services-inc-csv-cfo-carl-benjamin-brink-acquires-4500-shares.html.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.