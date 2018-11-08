Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) Chairman Michael Dennis Casey Sells 25,000 Shares

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Chairman Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,381,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Dennis Casey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 29th, Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,000 shares of Carter’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $2,444,000.00.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $96.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.98 and a twelve month high of $129.00.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $923.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.87 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 276,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Carter’s by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Macquarie set a $100.00 price objective on Carter’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Carter’s from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Carter’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

