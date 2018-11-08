Carvana (CVNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 137.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $5.30 on Thursday, reaching $51.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,636,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $35.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.05.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 69,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $3,165,059.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,361,225.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ddfs Partnership Lp sold 253,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $17,593,676.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,748,686 shares of company stock valued at $164,026,447. Corporate insiders own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,335,000 after purchasing an additional 902,271 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,964,000 after purchasing an additional 160,294 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd raised its stake in Carvana by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,415,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,870,000 after purchasing an additional 112,720 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,726,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

