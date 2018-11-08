Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $105,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $108,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Live Your Vision LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.3% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $3,909,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,969,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $1,083,584.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.54.

JNJ opened at $144.75 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $118.62 and a 1 year high of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

