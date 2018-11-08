Catalent (CTLT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Catalent stock opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. Catalent has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lance Miyamoto sold 6,525 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $277,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 47,265 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $1,968,114.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,335 shares of company stock worth $8,161,727 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Catalent by 1,895.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

