Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 11.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Caterpillar by 19.1% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 23.2% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Caterpillar by 26.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 349,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,413,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $5,404,163.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,312.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.58 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,209.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT opened at $135.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.06 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/caterpillar-inc-cat-shares-sold-by-ccm-investment-advisers-llc.html.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.