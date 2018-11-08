CDK Global (CDK) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32-2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDK shares. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on CDK Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 target price on CDK Global and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut CDK Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.20.

NASDAQ CDK traded down $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $51.03. 2,118,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,568. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $76.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 235.59% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer A. Williams sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $253,628.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at $308,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

