CECO Environmental (CECE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $88.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. CECO Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.

CECO Environmental stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.08. 99,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $281.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.18.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CECO Environmental by 315.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in CECO Environmental by 24.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CECO Environmental by 124.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CECO Environmental by 26.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CECE shares. BidaskClub cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on CECO Environmental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CECO Environmental from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CECO Environmental (CECE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/ceco-environmental-cece-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-02-eps.html.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.