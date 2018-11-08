CECO Environmental (CECE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $88.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. CECO Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.
CECO Environmental stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.08. 99,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $281.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.18.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CECO Environmental by 315.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in CECO Environmental by 24.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CECO Environmental by 124.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CECO Environmental by 26.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CECE shares. BidaskClub cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on CECO Environmental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CECO Environmental from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.
About CECO Environmental
CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.
