Cementos Pacasmayo (CPAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cementos Pacasmayo is a cement company engaged in the distribution and selling of cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete in the North region of Peru. The Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining. Cementos Pacasmayo is based in Santiago de Surco, Peru. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Cementos Pacasmayo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE:CPAC opened at $10.11 on Monday. Cementos Pacasmayo has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.43 million, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Cementos Pacasmayo had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.5713 dividend. This is a boost from Cementos Pacasmayo’s previous special dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Cementos Pacasmayo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.25%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,877 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. 3.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cementos Pacasmayo

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

