Centene Corp (CNC) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $10,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Centene by 5.7% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in Centene by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 5.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 5.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Centene by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC opened at $142.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $148.24.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,938,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,800 shares of company stock worth $4,957,590. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. MED increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/centene-corp-cnc-shares-bought-by-gulf-international-bank-uk-ltd.html.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.