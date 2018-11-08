CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY18 guidance to $1.50-1.60 EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to $1.55-1.60 EPS.

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.02%.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $108,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 68,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 33.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,018,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 48.6% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 249,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 81,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/centerpoint-energy-cnp-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-02-eps.html.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.