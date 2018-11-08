Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Century Casinos reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Century Casinos from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Century Casinos from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Century Casinos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $6.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $184.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the second quarter valued at $5,378,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Century Casinos by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,609,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after acquiring an additional 582,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Century Casinos by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,285,000 after acquiring an additional 369,347 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the third quarter valued at $1,773,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Century Casinos by 117.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 321,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 173,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

