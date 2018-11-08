Centurylink Inc (CTL) Holdings Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTL. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 16.4% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 123,201,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,339,784 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,437,000. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,058,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,149,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 195.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,557,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glen F. Post III sold 150,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Centurylink stock opened at $21.47 on Thursday. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hanson cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Centurylink to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.12.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

