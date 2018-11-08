Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.31

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 160684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

CRNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.23.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $307.09 million, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.59 million. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 47,910 shares during the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.31” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/ceragon-networks-crnt-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-4-31.html.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.