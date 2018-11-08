Cerus (CERS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

CERS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerus in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cerus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ CERS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $787.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.54. Cerus has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. Cerus’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 35,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $254,995.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,765 shares of company stock worth $686,462. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cerus by 8.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerus by 110.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cerus by 8.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cerus during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 486,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 16,175 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products.

