Cesca Therapeutics (KOOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Cesca Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 322.75%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, analysts expect Cesca Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cesca Therapeutics stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.68. Cesca Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cesca Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

Cesca Therapeutics Company Profile

Cesca Therapeutics Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

