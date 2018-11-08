CGI (GIB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. CGI had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GIB stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.45. 234,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,723. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CGI has a 12 month low of $51.78 and a 12 month high of $66.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new position in CGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in CGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,785,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $403,130,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of CGI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Desjardins cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

About CGI

CGI Group Inc provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada and internationally. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company offers application development, integration, and maintenance services; technology infrastructure management services; and business process services, such as collections and payroll management.

