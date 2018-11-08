Charah Solutions Inc (CHRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Charah Solutions’ rating score has improved by 36.1% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $12.17 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.23 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Charah Solutions an industry rank of 24 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charah Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRA. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at $771,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at $557,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at $547,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at $16,341,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Charah Solutions has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $12.00.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charah Solutions will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

