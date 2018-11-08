Charles E. Scripps Buys 5,000 Shares of E. W. Scripps (SSP) Stock

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) major shareholder Charles E. Scripps acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,640.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Charles E. Scripps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 22nd, Charles E. Scripps acquired 5,000 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $89,100.00.

Shares of E. W. Scripps stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. E. W. Scripps has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SSP shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E. W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $15.00 price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps in the second quarter valued at about $412,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps in the second quarter valued at about $488,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 7.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 19.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

