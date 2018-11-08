Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.87-5.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25-2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion.

NYSE CRL traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $136.10. 502,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,486. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a one year low of $96.70 and a one year high of $138.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $585.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.56.

In other news, insider David P. Johst sold 23,356 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,176,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,849 shares in the company, valued at $29,899,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $149,942.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,671 shares of company stock worth $3,829,160. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

