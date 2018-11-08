Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) Trading 1.1% Higher After Earnings Beat

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $138.89 and last traded at $137.70. 17,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 372,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.23.

The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $585.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.58 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 25.26%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.13.

In other news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $149,942.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 4,066 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $502,801.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,095.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,446,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $499,216,000 after purchasing an additional 292,685 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,515,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,108,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,394,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,556,000 after purchasing an additional 77,429 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 56.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 858,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,565,000 after purchasing an additional 310,975 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 702,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

