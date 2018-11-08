Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage, immuno oncology biopharmaceutical. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of non-chemotherapy, immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CKPT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. 699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,102. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $64.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.98.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,800.00% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's products include CK-301 in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and CK-101 in the Phase 1 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation-positive NSCLC.

