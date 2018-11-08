Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAKE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a $58.55 rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $52.29. 39,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,875. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.44 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.77%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $53,204.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $75,546.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,237,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,973,000 after purchasing an additional 606,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,177,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,089,000 after acquiring an additional 398,351 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,054,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,250,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 784,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,220,000 after acquiring an additional 107,303 shares during the period.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of August 21, 2018, it operated 215 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.