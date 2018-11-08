Chemed Co. (CHE) VP Sells $1,744,765.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.23, for a total value of $1,744,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of CHE stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $323.99. The company had a trading volume of 48,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.23. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $227.14 and a 1-year high of $335.99.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.27. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $444.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Chemed by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHE. Bank of America began coverage on Chemed in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed to $321.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.00.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
