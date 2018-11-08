Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 147.31% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 298,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,646. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHMI. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.56% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

