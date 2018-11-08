Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,793 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 3.0% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 30,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 298,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 240,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 55,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.13.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $569,857.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX opened at $120.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $133.88. The firm has a market cap of $227.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

