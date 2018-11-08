Chicago Equity Partners LLC Acquires 1,920 Shares of New Relic Inc (NEWR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $7,852,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Gochee sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $359,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 306,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,622,070.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 428,242 shares of company stock valued at $40,887,416. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Relic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

NEWR stock opened at $96.11 on Thursday. New Relic Inc has a 12-month low of $51.57 and a 12-month high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.88 and a beta of 0.82.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that New Relic Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

