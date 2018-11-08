Chicago Equity Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in RMR Group Inc (RMR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of RMR Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in RMR Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in RMR Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of RMR Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “$85.80” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $76.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.69. RMR Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.81 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that RMR Group Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.94%.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

