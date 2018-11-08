Chicago Equity Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,520 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Synovus Financial worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 265.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $128,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 225.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNV. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $51.00 price objective on Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Blair acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,199.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth W. Camp acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $110,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,064.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $57.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $363.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.24 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 22.41%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

