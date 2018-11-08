Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $113,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 121.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. Barclays raised shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.53.

In other news, CAO John Richard Klein sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $111,963.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,501.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $167,803.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,283.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $334,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $52.97 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp has a one year low of $40.57 and a one year high of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -123.19 and a beta of 1.95.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -846.51%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

