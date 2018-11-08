Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 1,855 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises 1.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 827.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

Shares of OKE opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.74. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $71.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 16.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 194.32%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

