Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (CSSE) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $18.90 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt an industry rank of 90 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSSE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of CSSE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,546. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.05. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a net margin of 124.22% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc bought 46,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $427,588.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.39% of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through Popcornflix and A Plus networks, as well as operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

