China Mobile Ltd. (CHL) Holdings Decreased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of China Mobile during the second quarter worth $129,000. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Mobile during the second quarter worth $204,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Mobile during the second quarter worth $219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Mobile during the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Mobile during the second quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Get China Mobile alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHL opened at $47.04 on Thursday. China Mobile Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $190.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.1631 per share. This is a positive change from China Mobile’s previous special dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/china-mobile-ltd-chl-holdings-decreased-by-advisors-asset-management-inc.html.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL).

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.