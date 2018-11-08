China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for China Unicom (Hong Kong) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Unicom (Hong Kong)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

CHU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. China Unicom (Hong Kong) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE CHU opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.09 and a beta of 0.98. China Unicom has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,811,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,707,000 after purchasing an additional 928,193 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 334,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 335.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 330,467 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 167,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 128,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an integrated telecommunications operator, provides telecommunications services and telecommunications products worldwide. It offers mobile voice services that enable its subscribers to make and receive phone calls comprising local calls, domestic and international long-distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, inter-provincial roaming, and international roaming; and mobile data, mobile reading, mobile music, WO app store, SMS, personalized ring-back tone, and other wireless information services.

