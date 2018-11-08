China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (CHU)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for China Unicom (Hong Kong) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Unicom (Hong Kong)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHU. TheStreet downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

CHU opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.09 and a beta of 0.98. China Unicom has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 129.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,968 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 60,346 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 6.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 178,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 298,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 128,364 shares during the period. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an integrated telecommunications operator, provides telecommunications services and telecommunications products worldwide. It offers mobile voice services that enable its subscribers to make and receive phone calls comprising local calls, domestic and international long-distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, inter-provincial roaming, and international roaming; and mobile data, mobile reading, mobile music, WO app store, SMS, personalized ring-back tone, and other wireless information services.

